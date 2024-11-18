Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for Humana Earnings

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn ($2.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.64). The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $15.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HUM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $519.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

HUM stock opened at $275.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.94. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $527.18.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Humana by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 105,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $3,456,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 115.4% in the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 67,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 472.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

