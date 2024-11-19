1,372 Shares in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,372 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 55.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 144.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NYSE:JHX opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. James Hardie Industries plc has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.49 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

