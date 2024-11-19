1,442 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $278,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,459.28. The trade was a 15.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 18,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $2,889,207.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,661.05. This trade represents a 34.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,520 shares of company stock worth $3,472,728 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.58.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DGX opened at $162.11 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $162.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.54.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

