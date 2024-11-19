15,243 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,959,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 82,337 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,818,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,384 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $9.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.67%.

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,075.84. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

