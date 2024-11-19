16,803 Shares in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Heritage Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2,282.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Heritage Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE:HRTG opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $373.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.98. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $211.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage Insurance

(Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.