17,793 Shares in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dalton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. now owns 636,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,935 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in TaskUs by 145.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 71,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 53,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Trading Up 2.8 %

TASK stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TaskUs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TASK. Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TaskUs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on TaskUs from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

View Our Latest Report on TASK

About TaskUs

(Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.