2,012 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.25.

ARW stock opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.61 and its 200 day moving average is $127.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.15. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

