2,574 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TransUnion by 32.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,595 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,108,000 after buying an additional 2,306,596 shares during the last quarter. XN LP boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 1,973,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,368,000 after buying an additional 1,303,996 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in TransUnion by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,566,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,363,000 after acquiring an additional 698,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,250,000 after acquiring an additional 674,187 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,837.88. The trade was a 5.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $303,275.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,527.08. This trade represents a 13.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,315 shares of company stock worth $1,119,897. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.06. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.81.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

