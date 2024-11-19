7,516 Shares in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 106.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 134.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cinemark from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cinemark from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cinemark from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE:CNK opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.35.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $921.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.90 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 60.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,543.72. The trade was a 12.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

