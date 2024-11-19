Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.92. Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) shares last traded at C$15.22, with a volume of 476,087 shares traded.
Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$636.46 million and a P/E ratio of 63.42.
About Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO)
Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.
