Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Update

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,500 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 501,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACXP opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -1.73.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,500 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company's stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

