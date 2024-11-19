Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.17. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 136.99%.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 140.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,908,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,155 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $127,234,000. Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,162,000 after acquiring an additional 768,664 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,533,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,522,000 after acquiring an additional 615,674 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,197,000 after acquiring an additional 547,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

