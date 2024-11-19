Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.29 and traded as high as C$52.66. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$52.30, with a volume of 69,531 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFN shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$72.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.38.

Ag Growth International Trading Up 1.4 %

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$997.36 million, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$52.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Further Reading

