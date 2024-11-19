Aimia (TSE:AIM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.63 and traded as high as C$2.63. Aimia shares last traded at C$2.61, with a volume of 22,816 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Aimia Stock Performance
Aimia Company Profile
Aimia Inc invests in public and private companies. It operates through Bozzetto, Cortland International, and Holdings segments. The company, through its long-term investments, provides specialty chemicals, textiles, and water and dispersion chemical solutions in various applications, including textile, home and personal care, plasterboard, and agrochemical markets; manufactures synthetic fiber ropes, as well as offers netting solutions for maritime and other industrial customers; and manufactures and supplies ropes, slings, and tethers for aerospace and defense, marine, renewables, and other industrial end markets.
