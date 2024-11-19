Aimia (TSE:AIM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIMGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.63 and traded as high as C$2.63. Aimia shares last traded at C$2.61, with a volume of 22,816 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AIM

Aimia Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.63. The firm has a market cap of C$256.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.96, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 83.33.

Aimia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aimia Inc invests in public and private companies. It operates through Bozzetto, Cortland International, and Holdings segments. The company, through its long-term investments, provides specialty chemicals, textiles, and water and dispersion chemical solutions in various applications, including textile, home and personal care, plasterboard, and agrochemical markets; manufactures synthetic fiber ropes, as well as offers netting solutions for maritime and other industrial customers; and manufactures and supplies ropes, slings, and tethers for aerospace and defense, marine, renewables, and other industrial end markets.

Featured Articles

