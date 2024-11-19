Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alector by 9.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 24.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,912,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 526,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alector

In other Alector news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $35,609.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,740 shares in the company, valued at $638,011.20. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 26,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $129,315.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,948,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,880.48. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,722 shares of company stock valued at $232,883. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Alector Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.66. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.33 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 108.77% and a negative net margin of 257.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

