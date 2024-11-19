Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,542,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after acquiring an additional 201,784 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,674,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 918,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,238,000 after purchasing an additional 32,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALNY. TD Cowen raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.09.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $232.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.65 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

