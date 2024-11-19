Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 41,880 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 510.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $175.30 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.90 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.15 and its 200-day moving average is $170.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 10.61%.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. China Renaissance upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.90.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,779.40. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,466 shares in the company, valued at $59,741,643.48. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,795 shares of company stock worth $34,471,141 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

