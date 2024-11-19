Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIF. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC cut their target price on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cormark lowered their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Altus Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$55.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 932.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.33. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$38.87 and a 12-month high of C$59.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Altus Group

In other news, Director William Brennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$27,240.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,564 shares of company stock worth $1,578,773. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

