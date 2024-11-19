Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 13.9% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.12. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $21,468,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 318,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,764,380.96. The trade was a 48.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. This represents a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

