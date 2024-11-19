Analysts Set Expectations for Emeren Group FY2025 Earnings

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Emeren Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emeren Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SOL. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Emeren Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

Shares of SOL stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. Emeren Group has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. Emeren Group had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Emeren Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Emeren Group in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 29,484 shares during the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emeren Group

In other Emeren Group news, Chairman Shah Capital Management purchased 26,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $49,122.69. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 18,655,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,138,926.33. The trade was a 0.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emeren Group

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.