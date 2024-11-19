Analysts Set Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Price Target at $15.21

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.21.
NU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities cut NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
NYSE:NU opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. NU has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $16.15.
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
