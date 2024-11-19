Analysts Set Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Price Target at $15.21

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NUGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.21.

NU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities cut NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NU by 3.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in NU by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NU by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NU opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. NU has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $16.15.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

