Analysts Set Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) PT at $4.40

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.40.

Several analysts recently commented on PET shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Wag! Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital cut Wag! Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

PET stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Wag! Group has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.

In related news, CMO Patrick Mccarthy sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $33,511.68. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 722,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,275.60. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John P. Szabo, Jr. acquired 61,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $50,445.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,061,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,445.58. This trade represents a 2.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,383 shares of company stock worth $143,556. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wag! Group stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354,558 shares during the period. Wag! Group comprises 0.9% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.55% of Wag! Group worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

