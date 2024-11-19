Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ APGE opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 2.93. Apogee Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29.

In other news, CFO Jane Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $289,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,034.46. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $316,987.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 280,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,354,515.08. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,995 shares of company stock valued at $6,417,855. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 21.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $212,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

