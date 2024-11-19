Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 105 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 38.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.88.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Naughton sold 23,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total transaction of $5,532,538.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,689.33. This represents a 21.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $229.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.60 and a 12-month high of $236.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.45 and a 200-day moving average of $213.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $734.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

