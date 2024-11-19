Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,593 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.75 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

