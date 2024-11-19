Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPG. United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 328,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 45.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 258,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 80,892 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 259,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 7.39%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

