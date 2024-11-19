Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $211,000 Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.92.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LPLA opened at $314.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $322.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.22 and a 200-day moving average of $251.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.02%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.