Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $209,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,036.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 103,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 94,817 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,335,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.64. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $58.38.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.