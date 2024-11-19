Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $205.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.34 and its 200 day moving average is $201.88. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.05 and a fifty-two week high of $215.82.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

