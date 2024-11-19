Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,528,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $929,695,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,764,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,964,000 after acquiring an additional 721,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,215,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,623,000 after acquiring an additional 734,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,875,000 after acquiring an additional 721,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 304.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,402,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,798.20. This trade represents a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,369 shares of company stock worth $280,200. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Price Performance

Etsy stock opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $89.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). Etsy had a net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 17.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Etsy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Etsy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.87.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

