Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,867,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 339.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,373,000 after acquiring an additional 911,990 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 904,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,366,000 after purchasing an additional 473,238 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,407 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $178.30 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.75 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.