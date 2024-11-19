Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.8% during the third quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in DocuSign by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

DocuSign Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $83.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $456,470.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,584.37. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $30,203.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,345.12. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,558 shares of company stock worth $4,272,768. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

