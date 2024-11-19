Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 27.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 17.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Reliance by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $310.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.85. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $342.20.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In related news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 6,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.18, for a total value of $2,014,715.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,574.10. The trade was a 40.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,881. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

