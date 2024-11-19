Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 747 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,790 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 79.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,208 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $6,843,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $1,913,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,150,291 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $142,170,000 after buying an additional 469,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,710,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $113,093,000 after buying an additional 372,218 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $294,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,644.24. This represents a 28.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $596,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,152,310.72. The trade was a 4.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,920. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average of $72.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $61.40 and a 1 year high of $89.00.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.