Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.09. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $114.08.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

