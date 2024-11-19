Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after buying an additional 42,282 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.9% during the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 15.3% during the first quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 299,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 22,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total transaction of $13,433,768.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,137.76. This represents a 35.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total transaction of $13,550,347.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,148,695.84. This represents a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 404,040 shares of company stock valued at $91,062,512. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $228.02 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp downgraded Apple from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.51.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

