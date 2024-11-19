Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as high as C$0.52. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 3,783,429 shares traded.
Argonaut Gold Trading Up 4.0 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$660.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.95.
About Argonaut Gold
Argonaut Gold Inc engages in production and sale of gold, and mine development and exploration businesses in North America. It also explores for silver. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Magino mine property comprising seven patented mining claims, four leased mining claims, and 69 unpatented mining claims totaling 2,204.495 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.
