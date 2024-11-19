Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,022 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

