Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 87.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 239,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 67,191 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,000.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average is $83.43.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

