Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 192.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,461,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,702,000 after buying an additional 30,381 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,497.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,660 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,392,000 after purchasing an additional 509,007 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 461,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $140.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $144.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.91.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

