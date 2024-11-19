Assetmark Inc. Has $42,000 Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $695,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $32,779,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $554,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Baird R W raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Boot Barn Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $134.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.09. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $169.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boot Barn

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.