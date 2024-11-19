Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SK Telecom by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,004 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,103 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in SK Telecom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,355,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,979,000 after purchasing an additional 98,323 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in SK Telecom by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

SK Telecom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

