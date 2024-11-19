Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jamf by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,407,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,923,000 after buying an additional 129,489 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP grew its position in Jamf by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 151,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 44,486 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Jamf in the first quarter valued at $1,203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 28.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,394,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,190,000 after acquiring an additional 306,558 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Jamf by 2,977.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 982,764 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jamf in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 7,702 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $127,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,973.28. This trade represents a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

