Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 66,100.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in US Foods by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 364.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.19 and a 1-year high of $68.00.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. The trade was a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

