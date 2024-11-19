Assetmark Inc. Purchases 358 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 300.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 477 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 9.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,560. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $136.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.63 and a 200 day moving average of $126.55.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.