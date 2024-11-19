Assetmark Inc. Purchases New Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,590,000 after purchasing an additional 46,946 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $884,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 474,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter.

JHML opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.89. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $72.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

