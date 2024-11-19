Assetmark Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 477.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 99,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 81,013 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 499.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IGM opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.