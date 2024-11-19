Assetmark Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,853 Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in BRF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRFS. StockNews.com cut BRF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. Brf S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.1001 dividend. This is a positive change from BRF’s previous — dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

