Assetmark Inc. Reduces Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 32.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 976,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 132,672 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $42.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). Progyny had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $286.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Progyny from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Progyny from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

