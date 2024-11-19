Assetmark Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 16.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CNS opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.42. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.04 and a 12 month high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

